Meisinger, Philip Michael "Phil" Age 68 Philip "Phil" Michael Meisinger of Omaha, NE, passed away August 4th, 2020. Philip is survived by wife, Lori; son, Pat; daughter, Loni; four grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Terry) Dennis; brothers, Randy (Lou Ann) Meisinger and Rob (Gale) Meisinger. VISITATION: Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 1-8pm, at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Celebration of Life at a later date. HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H Street, Weeping Water (402) 267-5544 | www.hammonsfs.com
