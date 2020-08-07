You have permission to edit this article.
Meisinger, Philip Michael "Phil"
Meisinger, Philip Michael "Phil"

Meisinger, Philip Michael "Phil" Age 68 Philip "Phil" Michael Meisinger of Omaha, NE, passed away August 4th, 2020. Philip is survived by wife, Lori; son, Pat; daughter, Loni; four grandchildren; sister, Sandy (Terry) Dennis; brothers, Randy (Lou Ann) Meisinger and Rob (Gale) Meisinger. VISITATION: Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 1-8pm, at Hammons Family Funeral Chapel Weeping Water. Celebration of Life at a later date. HAMMONS FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICES 207 West H Street, Weeping Water (402) 267-5544 | www.hammonsfs.com

