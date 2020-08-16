Melichar, Laura M. June 4, 1939 - August 13, 2020 Age 81. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, James V. Melichar; and parents, James B. and Dorothy M. Clifford. Laura was loved by all. She was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, an avid reader and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Michael (Rosemary), Kathleen (Kevin) Brunt, Mary, Jeanne (Steve) Buta, and Mark (Loretta); grandchildren, Jose, Jenny, Sean, Rebecca, Eric, Cory, Brittany, Marcus, Ashley, David, Paul, Joseph, Sarah, Jacqueline, Megan, Clare, Sullivan, Madison, Jordan, Erin, and Mariah; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Marilyn), and Gerald (Kathy); sisters, Sister Margaret Marie, Mary Ellen, Pat (Rich), and Sheila; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION with family from 9-10am, with FUNERAL MASS at 10am on Tuesday, August 18, both at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha. Memorials to the American Heart Association or Nebraska Humane Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
