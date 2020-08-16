You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Melichar, Laura M.
0 entries

Melichar, Laura M.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Melichar, Laura M. June 4, 1939 - August 13, 2020 Age 81. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, James V. Melichar; and parents, James B. and Dorothy M. Clifford. Laura was loved by all. She was a Registered Nurse for over 40 years, an avid reader and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Michael (Rosemary), Kathleen (Kevin) Brunt, Mary, Jeanne (Steve) Buta, and Mark (Loretta); grandchildren, Jose, Jenny, Sean, Rebecca, Eric, Cory, Brittany, Marcus, Ashley, David, Paul, Joseph, Sarah, Jacqueline, Megan, Clare, Sullivan, Madison, Jordan, Erin, and Mariah; 24 great-grandchildren; brothers, Tom (Marilyn), and Gerald (Kathy); sisters, Sister Margaret Marie, Mary Ellen, Pat (Rich), and Sheila; and a host of other loving family and friends. VISITATION with family from 9-10am, with FUNERAL MASS at 10am on Tuesday, August 18, both at Roeder Mortuary 2727 N. 108th Street, Omaha. Memorials to the American Heart Association or Nebraska Humane Society. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Laura Melichar as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert