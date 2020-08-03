Melton, Shelly July 22, 2020 Shelly Melton passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at home after a short battle with cancer. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in her honor August 4, at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St at 2pm.
Service information
Aug 4
Memorial Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
2:00PM
Zion Baptist Church
2215 Grant St
Omaha, NE 68110
