Melton, Shelly
Melton, Shelly

Melton, Shelly

Melton, Shelly July 22, 2020 Shelly Melton passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at home after a short battle with cancer. A MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held in her honor August 4, at Zion Baptist Church, 2215 Grant St at 2pm.

Service information

Aug 4
Memorial Service
Tuesday, August 4, 2020
2:00PM
Zion Baptist Church
2215 Grant St
Omaha, NE 68110
