Menghini, Alfred G. March 27, 1924 - August 8, 2020 Survived by wife, Patricia; sons, Kevin (Karin) and John (Julie); grandchildren: Sarah Percival (Mike), Kristine Behm (Dan), Brent (Adrienne) and Michal (Rich); six great-grandchildren. VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Tuesday, August 11th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, August 12th at 10am at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 11802 Pacific. Entombment with military honors: Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Education and Seminary Funds at St. Robert's, or UNMC Epilepsy Foundation. To view live broadcast of the Mass, please visit www.stroberts.com. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
