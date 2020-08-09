Menke, John D. April 19, 1945 - August 6, 2020 Survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathy; children, Derek (Julie) Menke of Omaha and Kelly (Garrett) Coleman of Omaha; nine beloved grandchildren: Peytan, Callie, Rowan, Cody, Jaden, Courtney, Kacie, Carson, and Korey; and brother, Bruce, of Michigan. Preceded in death by parents, Betty and Francis Menke. John grew up in Crete, Nebraska, attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and worked in group pensions at Mutual of Omaha and patient accounting at Nebraska Medical Center. He played tennis and loved to golf, as well as traveling with many trips and cruises to Europe, China, and throughout the United States. Due to COVID-19 health risks, a Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 10:30am, at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6800 S 14th Street in Lincoln, NE. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the John Menke Memorial FXTAS Research Fund at the UC Davis MIND Institute. Checks, made payable to UC Davis Foundation with John Menke Memorial FXTAS Research Fund written in the memo line, can be mailed to: UC Davis Advancement Services 202 Cousteau Place #185 Davis, CA 95618 You may also give online at https://give.ucdavis.edu/MIND/324691. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
