Mercer, James A. April 24, 1945 - July 23, 2020 Survived by wife, Cynthia Mercer; children: Rhonda (David) Castagna, Michael Mercer, Alan Mercer; grandchildren: Andy and Nichole; four great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Mercer; brother, Richard Mercer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents; one brother, two sisters; and a nephew. VISITATION 6-8pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Private Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
