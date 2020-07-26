Looking for a loved one?

Mercer, James A.
0 entries

Mercer, James A.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Mercer, James A.

Mercer, James A. April 24, 1945 - July 23, 2020 Survived by wife, Cynthia Mercer; children: Rhonda (David) Castagna, Michael Mercer, Alan Mercer; grandchildren: Andy and Nichole; four great-grandchildren; sister, Debbie Mercer; brother, Richard Mercer; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents; one brother, two sisters; and a nephew. VISITATION 6-8pm, Monday, July 27, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Private Graveside Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Mercer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News