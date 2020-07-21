Mertz, Laverne Roy Age 94 Laverne Roy Mertz passed away on July 17, 2020. He is survived by his children: Janet (Mayo) Watson of Littleton, CO; Tom (Linda) Mertz of Omaha, NE; Peg (Craig) Belshe of Estes Park, CO; Mike (Barb) Mertz of Kearney, NE; and Bob (Steve Price) Mertz of Columbia, SC; his eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; brother, George Mertz of Walnut, IA; sisters, Alice Richter of Walnut, IA; and Hazel Knouse of Council Bluffs, IA. He was a wonderful husband, father, and brother. In addition to his wife Helen (Gaherty), Mary Ellen (Schmidt) and Jeanie (Beckler), he was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Margret (Drake) Mertz; brother, Herbert Mertz; and sister, Helen Weir. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Patrick's Church in Walnut, IA. VISITATION from 9-10:30am followed by a MASS at 11am. Private interment: Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers a memorial may be given to Kiwanis Club of Estes Park of Colorado. PAULEY JONES FUNERAL HOME 1304 N. Sawmill Dr., Avoca, IA | (712) 343-2453
