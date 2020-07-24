Micek, Celeste M. January 8, 1919 - July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Edward Micek and Albert Gosen; parents; 3 brothers; 1 sister. Survived by children, Beverly Bruce, Edward Micek Jr. (Patricia), Michael Micek (Diane); 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, July 24th, 7pm, at the West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 5:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 25th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
