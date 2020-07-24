Looking for a loved one?

Micek, Celeste M.
0 entries

Micek, Celeste M.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Micek, Celeste M. January 8, 1919 - July 22, 2020 Preceded in death by husbands, Edward Micek and Albert Gosen; parents; 3 brothers; 1 sister. Survived by children, Beverly Bruce, Edward Micek Jr. (Patricia), Michael Micek (Diane); 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; 6 great-great-grandchildren. VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, July 24th, 7pm, at the West Center Chapel with visitation starting at 5:30pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 25th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) Interment: Calvary. Memorials are suggested to the church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Celeste Micek as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News