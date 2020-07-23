Micek, Celeste M. January 8, 1919 - July 22, 2020 VIGIL SERVICE: Friday, July 24th, 7pm, at the West Center Chapel. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, July 25th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) Complete notice later. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
