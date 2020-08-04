Milenkovich, Donna (VanOrnam) April 5, 1932 - August 1, 2020 Survived by children: Kurt VanOrnam, Suzanne Chatel (Bill), Tim VanOrnam (Diane), Beth VanOrnam, Belinda Becker, Mark VanOrnam II (Sabine) and Joel VanOrnam; sisters, Katie Paris and Colleen Stephens; brother, Mike Baylor; 26 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 6th, 11am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2207 Wirt St.) INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. The family kindly requests guests wear a mask. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil, Mass and Graveside Service, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
