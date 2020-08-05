Milenkovich, Donna (VanOrnam) April 5, 1932 - August 1, 2020 VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, August 5th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, August 6th, 11am, Sacred Heart Catholic Church (2207 Wirt St.) The family kindly requests guests wear a mask. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
