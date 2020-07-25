Miller, Gail Lee February 27, 1945 - July 11, 2020 Gail Lee Miller, age 75, of Omaha, lost her battle to COVID on July 11, 2020 in Gilbert, AZ with her children by her side. Gail was born in Chicago, IL to Glenn and Wilma Moss on February 27, 1945. She married Gary Rex Miller on February 1, 1969 in Rockford, IL. They met while attending Iowa Wesleyn. She worked for Conagra in Omaha, prior to her retirement. Gail was a loving and generous wife, mom, grandma and friend. Gail is preceded in death by her husband Gary Miller, brother James Moss, parents Glenn and Wilma Moss, parents Rex and Jane Miller. Gail is survived by her daughter, Nikki Miller Uleman of Omaha, son, Jason (Tisha) Miller of Loveland, CO, her brother Dr. Tom Moss of Rockford, IL, and her grandchildren Katelyn and Colin Miller and Rhett and Race Uleman. A GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be held August 1, 2020 at 11am, at Evergreen Cemetary in Anita, IA. Social distancing will be practice.
