Miller, Kenneth J. Age 73 - July 30, 2020 Kenneth J. Miller passed away on July 30, 2020 at the age of 73 at the VA Medical Center in Omaha. Born in Gary, IN to the late Walter and Clara Miller. Ken is survived by his son, Bryan (Angie) Miller of Raymore, MO; twin brother, James (LuAnne) Miller of Omaha; sister, Connie (William) Bailey of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Kylie Miller and Hunter Miller of Raymore; nephew, Ken Miller of Omaha; nieces: Jamie (Justin) Cavanaugh of Omaha, Erica Boyle of Colorado, Laura Henn of Florida, and Kristen Miller of Indiana. He had a love of fishing, hunting and camping, as well as spending time with his family. INTERMENT SERVICE will be held at Omaha National Cemetery on Wednesday, August 12, at 11am. NEPTUNE CREMATION SERVICE Ralston, NE 402-718-9529
