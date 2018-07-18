Mills, Milton Alexander III Age 97 Milton Alexander Mills III, of Osceola, NE, died July 16, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Society of Osceola. Milton was born December 12, 1920 to Milton Alexander II and Florence (Lees) Mills in Osceola, NE. He graduated Osceola school in 1938, the University of Nebraska in 1942, received his degree from the College of Law (LLB) in 1947. Member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity and the Phi Delta Phi legal fraternity. Milton served during WWII April 16, 1942 until November 23, 1945 in the United States Navy as a naval aviator. On July 19, 1947 he was united in marriage to Dorothy Helen Gallup in Lincoln. In 1947 began his career practicing law with the family law firm Mills and Mills in Osceola. He retired in 2008. Alex was a member of the United Methodist Church in Osceola, Masonic Lodge, Shrine Temple, American Legion, Nebraska State and American Bar Association, American Bar Foundation, and American College of Probate Council. He was Trustee of the State Bar Association, Executive Council State Bar Association for six years, President's Advisory Council to the University of Nebraska, Life member of NU Alumni Association, Polk County Veteran's Service Committee Officer and Osceola School Board. Alex enjoyed golfing, reading, serving his church and community, but mostly his family. Survivors include daughter, Christina Anne (Richard) Morgan of Larkspur, CO; two grandchildren, Jessica (Gerrit) Ostermick of Denver; Alex (Danielle) Morgan of Denver; three great-grandchildren Gavin, Evelyn, Avery, and one on the way; brother, John (Caroline) Mills of Greeley, CO; brother-in-law, Don (Marg) Gallup of Estes Park, CO; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, who passed away April 19, 2014; son, Michael Alexander Mills; his parents; brothers, Robert (Peggy) Mills and Richard (Dorothy Jo) Mills. MEMORIAL SERVICES: Friday, July 20, 2018, at 2pm, United Methodist Church in Osceola, Pastor Teri Lucas officiating. Inurnment in the Osceola Cemetery with Military Rites by Osceola Legion Post #91. Memorials are suggested to The Polk County Foundation with designation for the Osceola Library, Osceola Methodist Church, or the Good Samaritan Society of Osceola. Dubas Funeral Home of Osceola and Stromsburg (402) 747-4441 dubasfuneralhome.com
