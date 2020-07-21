Miloni, Louis J. May 23, 1940 - May 15, 2020 Survived by wife, Linda; children: Colleen Miloni, Shaunessy Nadeau (Chris Carmen), Tiffany Small and Shealey Miloni (Shawn Dice); stepsons: Mike Logue (Chrie), Scott Logue and John Logue (Candy); ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Pauline Vieceli; brothers, Joseph Miloni (Fran) and Tony Miloni; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, July 23rd, 9:30am, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church (1248 S. 10th St.) Memorials are suggested to the Lou Miloni Scholarship Fund Westside High School. To view a live broadcast of the Mass, go to our website and click the View Live Cast button on our homepage. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
