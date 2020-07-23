Looking for a loved one?

Moeller, Joan G.

Moeller, Joan G. Age 88 Of Omaha; formerly of Scribner. VISITATION: Friday, July 24, from 4-7pm, at Ludvigsen's Scribner Funeral Chapel in Scribner. A private family service will be held Saturday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church north of Hooper. Burial: St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.hooper-scribner.com. LUDVIGSEN'S SCRIBNER FUNERAL CHAPEL 509 Main Street, Scribner, NE | (402) 664-2732

