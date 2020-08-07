Monahan, Gloria M. August 9, 1935 - August 5, 2020 Survived by husband, Alvin Monahan Sr.; children: Ida Albers (Dennis), Vicki Garner (Scott), William Adams, Kae Spitzer (Mike), Cindy Gladwell (Gary), Mary Stenzel (Rob), Alvin Monahan Jr. (Julia); several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents; two brothers; one sister; one grandson; and one great-grandson. SERVICES 10am, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Visitation 2-4pm, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Forest Lawn. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.