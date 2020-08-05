Monroe, Randy Wes March 11, 1954 - August 2, 2020 SERVICE: Friday, 10am, at the Cutler O'Neill Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment the Crescent Cemetery. VISITATION Thursday 6-8pm at the Cutler O'Neill Chapel. Memorials may be given to Community Alliance, Omaha. CUTLER-O'NEILL- MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel 545 Willow Ave. Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 www.cutleroneill.com
