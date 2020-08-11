Montag, Robert F., Jr. April 8, 1950 - August 7, 2020 FUNERAL SERVICE: Tuesday, August 11th at 11am at West Center Chapel. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park. Memorials are suggested to American Cancer Society. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
