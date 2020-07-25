Looking for a loved one?

Montgomery, Michael R. December 19, 1965 - July 24, 2020 Age 55 of Omaha. Michael was born in Omaha on December 19, 1965 and passed away at Bergan Mercy Hospital on July 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father Dr. Robert Montgomery. He is survived by his mother Betty Pestal and her husband, John; sisters, BJ Hemmingsen and Heidi (Coleman) Nazelrod and her husband, Tye; brother, Rob Coleman; nieces, Kaylee, Amy, Lisa and McKayla; nephews, Shea and David; beloved friends, Andrea Jepsen and Zach Jepsen. Michael's body has been donated to science and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations are suggested to The American Heart Association or Nebraska Humane Society. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

