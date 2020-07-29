Moore, Judy P. April 19, 1939 - July 27, 2020 Preceded in death by her grandson, Benjamin Marchand; and brother, Bill Bottorff. Survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ken; children, Laura (Kenny) Marchand, David Moore and Cheryl (Bernardo) Arabello; grandchildren, Jacob, Mariah and Raquel Arabello; her extended family and many dear friends. Private funeral services. The family invites you to livestream the funeral starting Friday at 12pm at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88118603873. Interment in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory Bellevue/Sarpy County Chapel 3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123 402-293-0999 | www.johnagentleman.com
