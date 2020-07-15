Moore, LaVerne

Moore, LaVerne June 6, 1947 - June 29, 2020 VISITATION Thursday, July 16, 2020, from 5-7pm at Good Shepherd. GRAVESIDE SERVICE Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11am, Forest Lawn Cemetery. GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME 4425 S. 24th Street (402) 505-9260 www.gsfuneral.com

Service information

Jul 16
Visitation
Thursday, July 16, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24th Street
Omaha, NE 68107
Jul 17
Graveside
Friday, July 17, 2020
11:00AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
7909 Mormon Bridge Road
Omaha, NE 68152
