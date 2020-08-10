Moore, Maria M. March 3, 1927 - August 7, 2020 Age 93. Fremont, NE. Survived by 6 daughters: Barbara (Dennis) Noyes of Andover KS, Mary (William) Piernot of Westminster CO, Katie (Randy) Price of Lincoln NE, Maggie (Malcolm) Peters of Fremont, Amanda Koris of Omaha, and Betsy (Kevin) Hulett of Fremont; 14 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. Preceded by husband, James H. Moore, Jr.; and brother, Donald Munro. FUNERAL SERVICES: Wednesday, August 12, 11am at Fremont Presbyterian Church. VISITATION: Tuesday 4-8pm, with family present 6-8pm. The family asks that attendees wear masks. Memorials to the Fremont Presbyterian Church, or the Maria and James Moore Nursing Scholarship. www.duganchapel.com DUGAN FUNERAL CHAPEL 751 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont NE 68025 (402) 721-2880 | www.duganchapel.com
