Moore, Sheila Margaret Blackburn December 29, 1930 - July 30, 2020 Age 89. Sheila met Allen in England, fell in love, and married on February 27, 1965. They lived in Greece, Japan, Germany, and the United States as well as England. She became a U.S. citizen in 2003, and she was a 35-year volunteer at Midlands Hospital where she volunteered yearly for the Midlands fruit cake fundraiser. She was also a longtime member of St. James United Methodist Church. Sheila loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchilden. She also loved nature, the arts and all things "English Royals". Preceded in death by parents, Dora Winifred Holton Blackburn and William Alfred "Billy" Blackburn; brothers, Robert "Bob" and John " Jack" Blackburn; and brother-in-law, James "Jim" Moore. Survived by husband of 55 years, Allen Moore; children, Steven Moore (Cindy), and David Moore (Teresa); grandchildren, Alex (Sidney), Jacob, Samantha and Christopher; great-grandchildren, Braxton, Hendrix and Brecken; and sisters-in-law, Diane Moore, Kelly Moore (Diana) and Sheri Moore Wiersma (Joel). GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Thursday, August 6th, 10am at Bellevue Cemetery. Memorials: Bellevue Food Pantry. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com
