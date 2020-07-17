Morton, Robert "Rob" A. March 7, 1959 - June 26, 2020 Age 61 passed away in Providence, RI. Born in Omaha, NE. Rob attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID. Preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Morton of Spring Hill, FL. Survived by his mother, Nancy Wolfe Morton of Spring Hill, FL; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nanette and John Chiappetta and Patricia and David West; four nephews; and one niece, all of New York. Also survived by aunt, Jean Kalina; and aunt and uncle, Jennifer and Mike Buckingham, all of Omaha, NE. A Memorial Mass will be held in Omaha at a later date to be determined.
