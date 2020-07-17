Looking for a loved one?

Morton, Robert "Rob" A.
0 entries

Morton, Robert "Rob" A.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Morton, Robert "Rob" A.

Morton, Robert "Rob" A. March 7, 1959 - June 26, 2020 Age 61 passed away in Providence, RI. Born in Omaha, NE. Rob attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID. Preceded in death by his father, Robert J. Morton of Spring Hill, FL. Survived by his mother, Nancy Wolfe Morton of Spring Hill, FL; sisters and brothers-in-law, Nanette and John Chiappetta and Patricia and David West; four nephews; and one niece, all of New York. Also survived by aunt, Jean Kalina; and aunt and uncle, Jennifer and Mike Buckingham, all of Omaha, NE. A Memorial Mass will be held in Omaha at a later date to be determined.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Morton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News