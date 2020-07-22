Looking for a loved one?

Mott, Rena I.
Mott, Rena I.

Mott, Rena I. Age 89 Rena I. Mott, of Bellevue, NE, formerly of Malvern, IA, passed away July 20, 2020. VISITATION: Friday, July 24, 2020, from 6-8pm; FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 2pm, both at Peterson Mortuary. Interment: Malvern Cemetery. The family will direct memorials. PETERSON MORTUARY 212 S. Locust, Glenwood, IA (712) 527-4805 | www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

