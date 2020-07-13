Munch, Joan Agnes May 26, 1932 - July 12, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Robert F. and Julia (Parys) Munch of Omaha; and brothers, Raymond P. Munch, Sr. of Council Bluffs IA, and Robert Munch of VA. Survived by nephews, Richard Munch of Cliffton VA, William Munch of VA, Steven P. Munch of Bella Vista AR, and Robert Munch of Council Bluffs. Joan retired after 33 years with the Union Pacific Railroad. She was an avid reader, liked gardening and flowers. Private Family Service. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

