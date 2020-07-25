Myers, Jo Carole Age 72 Survived by her special friend, Larry Bludorn of La Vista NE; sons, Perry Myers of Omaha, NE, and Jeremy Myers of Lincoln, NE; 4 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 4pm at Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home, 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE. Beginning at 4pm, the Service will be lived-streamed on the funeral home website (fusselmanallenharvey.com). Burial in Tecumseh Cemetery will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to American Heart Association. VISITATION will be Sunday from 1-7pm with family greeting from 3:30pm until time of the Celebration of Life. Masks are required due to outbreak of COVID and all social distancing measures will be followed. Condolences may be sent to fusselmanallenharvey.com FUSSELMAN-ALLEN-HARVEY FUNERAL HOME 413 Elm Street, Louisville, NE | (402) 234-3985
