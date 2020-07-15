Nagy, Valerie Aileen August 7, 1951 - July 12, 2020 Born in Dumont, NJ, Valerie died at her West Omaha home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was a cherished Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, and will be tremendously missed by all. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Eugene Nagy; children, Aileen (James) Beyer, Michael (Sydney) Nagy, Michelle (Chris) Noon; grandchildren, Lea Beyer, Ellie Beyer, Cameron Nagy, and Jonas Noon; siblings Christopher Schmitt and Laurel McFayden; seven nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aileen (nee Hager) and Christopher Schmitt. Valerie lived in Dumont until her marriage on September 19, 1970, and devoted her life to raising her three children in Delaware, Missouri, Illinois, Texas and New Jersey. She was a beacon of light and steady rock for all who knew and loved her, and was known for her boisterous laugh, profound wisdom, and the ability to break into song and dance at a moment's notice. Her love and light lives on in her three beloved children and four grandchildren. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the team at St. Croix Hospice for their gentle and comforting care in her last days. A ZOOM CELEBRATION will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society or St. Croix Hospice on Valerie's behalf. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 402-393-0319

