Nannen, Michael Lloyd April 17, 1962 - August 1, 2020 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, August 7, at 11:30am at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, NE. Memorials suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences and service information online at lincolnfh.com. LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512 (402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com
