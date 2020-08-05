You have permission to edit this article.
Nannen, Michael Lloyd
Nannen, Michael Lloyd

Nannen, Michael Lloyd April 17, 1962 - August 1, 2020 CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Friday, August 7, at 11:30am at the Cathedral of the Risen Christ. 3500 Sheridan Blvd, Lincoln, NE. Memorials suggested to the family for future designation.

