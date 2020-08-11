You have permission to edit this article.
Nash, Mary J. August 7, 1935 - August 8, 2020 Omaha - Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, James N. Nash. Survived by children: James D. (Virginia) Nash, Cheryl (Donald) Phillip, Lori Rountree; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, nieces, nephews, and other relatives. VISITATION: Wednesday, 9-10am; SERVICE: 10am Wednesday, August 12, 2020, all at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. Interment: Graceland Park Cemetery, Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Alzheimer's Assoc. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 4932 Ames Ave., Omaha, NE (402) 453-5600 | www.RoederMortuary.com

