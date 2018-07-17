Nebergall, Loy Janice (Lotspeich) Age 93 Loy Janice (Lotspeich) Nebergall, of Omaha, NE, died Thursday July 12, 2018. Loy, daughter of Ralph E. and Hazel A. Lotspeich, loving wife of Vernon L. Nebergall, passed away peacefully in the early morning. She is survived by three daughters, Darice (Rick), Shelley (Jim), and Lynette (Steve); and one son, Bradford (Lynn). She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. One granddaughter, Cara, preceded her to heaven. Originally from a Sand Hills ranch south of Bingham, NE, Loy graduated from Iowa State University as a dietitian. She loved travel, art, gourmet food and entertaining, history, books, and especially family. Loy was a docent at Joslyn Art Museum, and was active in church, P.E.O., Art Guild, Delta Zeta, AAUW and more. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. SERVICES: 11am Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Dundee Presbyterian Church, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the PEO Program for Continuing Education at donations.peointernational.org or Joslyn Art Museum at joslyn.org. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK- CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com

