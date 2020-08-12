Neff, Leonard R. May 15, 1959 - August 11, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Leonard and Mary Neff; sister, Billie Grace. Survived by wife, Fran Neff; daughter, Stephanie (Andrew) Paul; sister, Maureen (Bob) Seidenglanz; sister-in-laws, Judy Schnabel and Deb Keyport; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. VISITATION: Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4-8pm. MEMORIAL SERVICE Friday 1:30pm all at Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home. INURNMENT held at Westlawn Hillcrest Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Nebraska Kidney Associates or Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland. Westlawn Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center Street | 402-556-2500 | www.westlawnhillcrest.com
