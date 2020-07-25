Nelson, Joan Ives August 7, 1934 - July 21, 2020 Joan Ives Nelson Age 85 of Omaha passed away July 21, 2020. She was born August 7, 1934 in Omaha, NE to Duane and Anna May (Ives) Anderson. Joan graduated from Central High School in 1952. She married Walter Nelson on April 18, 1954 at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church in Omaha. She was a member of the Central High Lunch Bunch and the Pioneers Club. Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Wally (1993); parents; and grandmother, Clara B. Ives; and son-in-law, Ralph Diggins. She is survived by her children: Kathy Jahns (Mark), Janet Diggins, Bob Nelson (Jenny) and Scott Nelson (Buffie); grandchildren: Lauren, Haley, Tyler, Jim, Justin, Noelle, Melody, McKenzie, Brandin, Brady and Savanna; 16-great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara Carpenter; brother, Duane Anderson, Jr.; and many family and friends. VISITATION: Sunday, July 26th, Noon to 2pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, July 27th, 1pm, Kountze Memorial Lutheran, 2650 Farnam St. Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorials maybe directed to the Kountze Memorial Church Food Pantry. Per CDC and Kountze Memorial masks and social distancing are required. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com
