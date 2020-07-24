Looking for a loved one?

Nelson, Joan Ives
Nelson, Joan Ives

Nelson, Joan Ives Age 85 Joan Ives Nelson, of Omaha, passed away July 21, 2020. VISITATION: Sunday, July 26th, Noon-2pm, at Roeder Mortuary - 108th St. Chapel. CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Monday, July 27th, 1pm, Kountze Memorial Lutheran, 2650 Farnam St. Interment: Westlawn/Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials and donation of non-perishable items may be directed to the Kountze Memorial Church Food Pantry. Per CDC and Kountze Memorial masks and social distancing are required. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 North 108th Street | (402) 496-9000 | RoederMortuary.com

