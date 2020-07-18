Nemec, Lois C. April 22, 1939 - July 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, James and Helen Linstrom-Borgeson; sister, Leah Kasun; brother, James Linstrom; daughter-in-law, Tracy Nemec. Survived by husband, Gerald "Butch" Nemec; children: Kelley Gamblin, Jerry Nemec (Lori), Michael Nemec, Amy Krause (John), and Martin "Motts" Nemec; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Cirigliano (Lenny). VISITATION: Sunday, after 2pm, with Vigil Service 5pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church (36th and Q). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service Sunday and the Funeral Mass Monday, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
