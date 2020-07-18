Looking for a loved one?

Nemec, Lois C.
0 entries

Nemec, Lois C.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Nemec, Lois C. April 22, 1939 - July 14, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, James and Helen Linstrom-Borgeson; sister, Leah Kasun; brother, James Linstrom; daughter-in-law, Tracy Nemec. Survived by husband, Gerald "Butch" Nemec; children: Kelley Gamblin, Jerry Nemec (Lori), Michael Nemec, Amy Krause (John), and Martin "Motts" Nemec; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Cirigliano (Lenny). VISITATION: Sunday, after 2pm, with Vigil Service 5pm, at the funeral home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, St. Mary's Catholic Church (36th and Q). Interment: Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service Sunday and the Funeral Mass Monday, go to www.klsfuneral home.com and click on the "Stream Funeral Service" option. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Nemec as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News