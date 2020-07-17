Looking for a loved one?

Nemec, Lois C.
Nemec, Lois C.

Nemec, Lois C. April 22, 1939 - July 14, 2020 COMPLETE NOTICE LATER KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Nemec as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

