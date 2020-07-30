Looking for a loved one?

Newbold, Grant S. April 22, 1974 - July 25, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Donald Newbold. Grant is survived by son, Owen Newbold; former spouse, Nina McNew (Jim); mother, Angela Newbold; brothers, Todd Newbold (Carrie), Brian Newbold (Theresa); sister, Kim Gerberding (Brian); aunts and uncles, and nieces and nephews; dog, Motto and beloved extended family. FUNERAL MASS: Friday, July 31, 2020, at 10:30am, visitation one hour prior at St. Leo Catholic Church, 1920 N 102nd St, Omaha, NE. Private Interment: Calvary Cemetery, Fremont, NE. Memorial will be directed to the family. You may visit www.bramanmortuary.com to leave a condolence. BRAMAN MORTUARY - Southwest Chapel 6505 S. 144 Street, Omaha NE | (402) 895-3400

