Award-winning World-Herald journalist James Allen Flanery was "a relentless reporter"

James Allen Flanery had industry and motivation to match his substantial intellect, and he used those qualities to fuel an award-winning career as a World-Herald reporter and as a journalism professor.

Flanery died Tuesday after a long fight against Parkinson's disease. He was 84.

Flanery worked for The World-Herald from 1977 to 1995, including three years as metro editor. He taught journalism at Fresno State University before and after his time in Omaha, and for two years at Creighton University.

"He tried to think in his work as a reporter about injustice and corruption and tried to do what he could to work against those sorts of dynamics," said his son, Patrick Flanery. "In his teaching he was really committed to try to nurture the next generation of reporters, and to try to convince students of the importance of reporting over something like public relations and marketing."

Flanery produced an impressive body of work, and numerous journalism awards, in his 18 years at The World-Herald.

"Jim Flanery set the standard for being a newspaper reporter: thoroughness, intelligence, curiosity, clear writing and hard work,” said Paul Goodsell, who was hired by Flanery in 1981 and is now The World-Herald’s editor-in-chief.

Flanery won the Overseas Press Club’s award for best business or economic reporting from abroad for newspapers or wire services, based on his 1987 series called “World Agriculture: Growing Pains.” It was an ambitious project and notable award for a Nebraska newspaper.

He repeatedly won first-place honors in the Nebraska Associated Press contest; in one year, he was part of three first-place awards. His stories included investigations of problems in Nebraska’s physician regulatory system, foster care, the Franklin Credit Union failure, phony guests on TV talk shows, turmoil in the meatpacking industry, and much more.

Flanery’s work on the 1984 World-Herald series on overpopulation, which took him to Mexico and Brazil, revealed the human toll of population pressures in Latin America and the world. The eight-day series — "The Population Bomb: A Matter of Human Beings” — won a number of national and international awards.

Retired World-Herald photographer Phil Johnson, a close friend who worked with Flanery on the series, tells the story of how the lanky Flanery folded himself into the Volkswagen of a Catholic nun in Sao Paulo to venture unseen into a dangerously crime-ridden area where local authorities had forbidden him to go.

In the Amazon, Flanery did not hesitate to confront people involved in deforestation, Johnson said.

"He was a relentless reporter," Johnson said. "He worked tirelessly, really. He was always (saying), we've got one more interview, one more interview."

Flanery's approach to reporting had roots in his youth. He grew up in poverty in Tulare, California. Flanery's father died when he was very young, and Flanery took on his debt and helped his mother.

"That experience of being really economically marginal during World War II and the immediate aftermath, I think, had a very profound effect on his sense of justice," Patrick Flanery said.

Jim Flanery went to junior college at College of the Sequoias before earning his bachelor's degree at what is now Fresno State, a master's at UCLA and a doctorate at Northwestern University. He reported for The Baltimore Sun for a short time in the early 1970s, then returned to California to teach journalism at Fresno State from 1973 to 1977.

Flanery taught at Creighton from 1995 to 1997. He returned to California and served as the Fresno State journalism department’s first Roger Tatarian Endowed Chair of Professional Journalism. After he retired in 2002, the Jim Flanery Print Journalism Scholarship was created in honor of his retirement.

Survivors include son Patrick and his husband, Andrew van der Vlies; and ex-wife, Gail. Private services are planned. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center are requested.