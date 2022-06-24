Friends to gather for jazz jam in honor of lifelong Omahan and singer Janet Staley

Friends, fans and musicians will gather for a jazz jam Wednesday in memory of Janet Staley, a lifelong Omahan and popular local singer who died recently.

“She had a wonderful voice and personality,” said guitarist Ron Cooley, “with a glow onstage that people were drawn to.” Fellow singer Susie Thorne said she had “a beautiful presence. She just lit up when she sang.”

Staley died May 25, five months after being diagnosed with grade 4 glioblastoma. She was 66.

A live-music “appreciation of life” event will be held at the Sons of Italy Hall, 1238 S. 10th St., from 7 to 10 p.m. Her husband, William Staley, selected the date, June 29, because it would have been their 37th wedding anniversary.

Janet graduated from the old Pope Paul VI High School and Creighton University and in 1977 became a counselor for Youth Emergency Services. Marie (Brady) de Martinez, her colleague and roommate then, said “we both were very passionate about our work. Janet was the least judgmental person I’ve ever met, and she was incredibly kind.”

After later serving as a juvenile probation officer, she took a career break and a 10-week tour of Europe with her roommate. Upon their return, The World-Herald wrote about their “great train robbery.” Someone had stolen their money while they slept in an overnight berth.

In 1985, Janet and Bill Staley married and had a son, Clayton Staley. In the early 1990s, she began a career in customer relations at ACI Worldwide, which processes credit-card payments. In the first decade of the 2000s, she traveled to South America two or three times a year to meet with customers.

Meanwhile, her local jazz-singing gigs had proliferated. For 15 years, she also was the vocalist for the 13-piece Jimmy B Orchestra. And for 25 years each Christmas season, she wore Elizabethan costumes and sang with the Madrigal Feaste.

In 2016, Staley released her jazz CD, “Whisper to the Wind,” with a party at the Gorat’s Restaurant lounge, where she often sang.

In May 2021, while they visited their son in Durham, N.C., she had a small seizure that was determined to be epileptic. On Christmas in Omaha, brain tumors were discovered, and she underwent chemotherapy and radiation.

Besides her husband and son, she is survived by her brother, Tony Holzapfel of Omaha. The remains were cremated.

“She was the most patient and kind mother, the most fun and open-minded friend, the most wonderful and enthusiastic artist,” Clay Staley wrote on Facebook. “She traveled the world, spoiled dogs, made many friends, laughed at my jokes and always found a way to give the wisest and most meaningful advice whenever I needed it.”