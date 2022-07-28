Longtime Omaha dentist lauded for his service to patients, faith and family

Service to the Omaha community and his Catholic faith were two of the guiding stars in the life of Dr. James V. Huerter Sr.

"He was an ordinary man who lived an extraordinary life," said Dr. Christopher Huerter, one of Huerter's 10 children. "He was just a lovely guy."

Huerter, 96, died Monday at his home in Omaha. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the church he attended for 68 years, Holy Cross Catholic Church at 4810 Woolworth Ave.

"His Catholic faith was the most important thing in his life," his family said in a statement. "He attended daily Mass from the time he was 14 and was an active member of Holy Cross Catholic Church for 68 years. He was sincerely interested in others and was loved for his warmth, humor and charm."

Huerter was born in Seneca, Kansas, in 1925. He graduated from the local high school in 1943 and immediately joined the Army to aid the World War II effort.

While stationed in Guam, Huerter oversaw the building of a Catholic chapel. After completion of the chapel, he was awarded the Bronze Star for meritorious service in a combat theater.

In 1946, Huerter took advantage of the GI Bill by enrolling at Creighton University, where he graduated from dental school in 1952. Huerter never lost his love for the university, especially the Bluejays men's basketball team. He held season tickets from 1946 through 2017.

Huerter's support of Creighton was acknowledged in 1982 when he was admitted to the Creighton University Alpha Sigma Nu National Jesuit Honor Society.

Huerter and Therese Ann Quinlan married in 1949, and she was "the absolute love of his life," his family said. They were together 58 years until her death in 2007.

Christopher Huerter, who is a dermatologist, is one of three children who became doctors. He credited his parents' emphasis on education for his success and that of his siblings.

"My parents really encouraged education," he said. "We just kind of followed their example."

Huerter had a large and successful pediatric dental practice before retiring in 1997. During his 45 years of practice, he served as president of the Omaha Dental Society and later president of the Nebraska Dental Society. Among the honors he received were a presidential citation from the American Dental Association and an induction into the National Fellowship of College of Dentists.

In 1977, he was presented the Children's Memorial Hospital Humanitarian Award for his contributions to cleft palate surgery.

"He was beloved by his patients due to his kindness, humor and sincere interest in them," Huerter's family said. "Jim led a full and happy life. In spite of increasing health issues, he accepted his poor health and limitations with humor and grace."

He is survived by his daughters, M. Jane Huerter, Judith Huerter Schmitz and Margaret "Meg" Huerter, all of Omaha; sons, Dr. Thomas J. Huerter, Timothy E. Huerter, Dr. James V. Huerter Jr., Dr. Christopher J. Huerter, Robert F. Huerter and John C. Huerter, all of Omaha, and Kevin J. Huerter of Seattle; sister, Mary Catherine Brummel of Kansas City, Kansas; brothers, Dr. Quentin C. Huerter and Dr. Ronald J. Huerter, both of Kansas City, Kansas; as well as 31 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.