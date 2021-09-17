Michael Kelly: Civic duty brought Mike and Anne Boyle to courthouse on their wedding day

Mike Boyle, who earned a law degree from Creighton University, was a popular mayor for a while, showing up everywhere at events. But controversies soon arose, including his angry confrontation of a few police officers, whom he chastised for congregating in front of a downtown lounge.

In 1984, the Boyles and their five children attended a dinner where Anne was honored as Woman of the Year in Politics. After giving a speech, the mayor experienced chest pain and numbness in two fingers. A police officer drove him to a hospital — he was suffering a heart attack at 40 and asked for a priest to administer last rites. When released a week later, he promised to spend more time at home and practice a healthier lifestyle.

Mayor Boyle enjoyed making people laugh. When Anthony Milone (pronounced close to “Maloney”) was named auxiliary bishop of Omaha, the mayor addressed a letter to “Bishop Anthony Maloney.” It lauded him as the latest in a line of Irish-ancestry bishops in Omaha, and continued with blarney about the greatness of the Irish. The letter ended: “Oh, your name is Milone? Well, congratulations anyway.”