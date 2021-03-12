Michael Kelly: Reflection on Dr. Joseph Stothert

In her eight years as mayor, he kept a low public profile. But he was held in the highest regard by many whose lives he had saved or whose terrible injuries he had helped heal. A Nebraska Medicine surgeon, he had served as state medical director for trauma and as medical director for the Omaha Fire Department’s medic training program.

At one point in our Normandy trip, I chatted with the mayor, herself a former critical-care nurse, and with Dr. Stothert as we stood inside a concrete-block embattlement, a German pillbox above the beaches from 75 years earlier.

As we gazed out to sea and tried to imagine the D-Day invasion, I wondered if he was thinking of all the military medics who played a critical role on what became known to history as “Bloody Omaha.” I spent a career asking questions, but decided that one wasn’t necessary.

The next day, our 64-member delegation from OSCA and Alliance Francaise visited the American Cemetery at Colleville-sur-Mer, just above the beach, with its nearly 10,000 white stone grave markers.

In Europe, tourists are awed by monuments, palaces and cathedrals hundreds of years old, but — as I wrote in The World-Herald — few experiences can match the breathtaking dignity and the stirring of the soul more than walking the sacred burial grounds and the sands of Omaha Beach.