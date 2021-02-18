Omaha Steaks Chairman and CEO Bruce Simon dies at age 63

Omaha Steaks Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Simon, died early Wednesday at age 63.

Simon died of natural causes, the company said in a press release.

Born on March 23, 1957, Bruce was one of the fifth-generation family owners of Omaha Steaks. He attended Westside High School and graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Survivors include his wife, Stacy; daughters, Talia and Ellie; his mother Anne Simon; and sister Janice Tecimur.

For more than three decades, Bruce worked side-by-side with his cousin, Todd Simon, their fathers Alan and Fred, and their uncle Stephen, to grow Omaha Steaks into a well known provider of grain-fed beef and gourmet food. The company employs more than 1,500 people, has 3 million customers and operates 48 retail stores in 20 states.