Omaha Steaks Chairman and CEO Bruce Simon dies at age 63

Omaha Steaks Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Bruce Simon, died early Wednesday at age 63.
Simon died of natural causes, the company said in a press release.
Born on March 23, 1957, Bruce was one of the fifth-generation family owners of Omaha Steaks. He attended Westside High School and graduated from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.
Survivors include his wife, Stacy; daughters, Talia and Ellie; his mother Anne Simon; and sister Janice Tecimur.
For more than three decades, Bruce worked side-by-side with his cousin, Todd Simon, their fathers Alan and Fred, and their uncle Stephen, to grow Omaha Steaks into a well known provider of grain-fed beef and gourmet food. The company employs more than 1,500 people, has 3 million customers and operates 48 retail stores in 20 states.
“It is with profound sadness that I announce the passing of my dear cousin and colleague Bruce Simon,” said Todd Simon. “This company was founded by our great-great grandfather in 1917 and has been part of Bruce’s life since his childhood, where he’d accompany his father Alan to the plant and help assemble boxes to earn extra spending money. Under his tireless leadership since becoming company president in 1994, Omaha Steaks has become synonymous with the finest quality beef and gourmet foods.”
Effective immediately, Todd Simon will become chairman and chief executive officer. Nate Rempe will continue to serve as president and chief operating officer.
Bruce Simon not only played a pivotal role in the growth of Omaha Steaks, he and his wife Stacy were active in numerous community service and philanthropic efforts. Bruce, his family and Omaha Steaks were involved as financial supporters and through board leadership with the Joslyn Art Museum, Omaha Conservatory of Music, Omaha Community Foundation, Nature Conservancy, Lauritzen Gardens, Friends of Florence, Omaha Zoo Foundation, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls Clubs and the SEAL Family Foundation.
A virtual service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday. Details are available at www.templeisraelomaha.com.
Memorial tributes may be directed to the SEAL Family Foundation and Joslyn Art Museum.
