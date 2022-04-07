Pat Herzog remembered for love of people, service to Omaha community

Omaha's Pat Herzog gave his all whether he was serving in the Air Force, cheering for his beloved Green Bay Packers or working 32 years for the Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission.

"Pat really was one in billion," said Rita Herzog, his wife of 24 years. "He just enjoyed every person he met. He enjoyed dealing with the Douglas County commissioners, judges, City Council members or the construction workers."

Herzog, 74, died Monday at a daughter's home after suffering complications from a recent surgery. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the West Center Chapel, 7805 West Center Road.

Raised in La Crosse, Wisconsin, Herzog joined the Air Force after high school and traveled all over the world. He served two tours of duty in Vietnam in 1967 and 1968.

"He was very proud to serve, and he got to see a lot of people and places," his wife said. "He really liked being stationed in Japan."

Herzog was stationed at Offutt Air Force Base in 1985 when he decided to retire at the rank of technical sergeant. Later, he began working for the Public Building Commission and was still on the job at the time of his death.

"He was the chief facilities manager, and he enjoyed every part of his work," his wife said. "He was working on the new juvenile detention facilities when he died."

The couple often visited Wisconsin for fishing trips, Rita Herzog said. They also belonged to the Omaha Fish and Wildlife Club and the Bellevue VFW.

"Pat was a very caring person," Rita Herzog said. "During the (COVID-19) lockdowns, he used to call every one of his workers every single Sunday to make sure they were doing good and help them with anything they might need. The calls would usually take him about an hour and a half, but that was Pat."

In addition to his wife, survivors include a brother, Michael Herzog of Wisconsin; sons Thomas Herzog and Brian Herzog, both of Kansas; stepdaughter Amber Cushman of Omaha; and stepson Matthew Kersten of Omaha.

