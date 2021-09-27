Tom Stevens, father to 10 boys, no girls, was 'humble, mild-mannered and gracious'

The father of 10 boys and no daughters, Tom Stevens of Omaha took a lot of ribbing about his all-male offspring. But he ended up with a good gender mix in his 30 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 12 great-greats.

“Brother to brother,” son Jordan Stevens said with a chuckle, “there were not a lot of hugs at home. It was more pushing and shoving with an occasional punch. I’m so happy to have girls because I hear ‘I love you’ all the time. But as brothers, we knew we had an unwritten bond.”

After suffering a stroke at home, Tom Stevens, 83, of Omaha died in a hospital early Wednesday, surrounded by eight of his sons.

A vigil will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, with a funeral at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church.

Stevens grew up in Columbus, Nebraska, and played four sports while attending St. Bonaventure (now Scotus) High School. He graduated from Omaha University and became a real estate appraiser and started his own business in 1974. He later served as president of the Nebraska chapter of the appraisers institute.

He and wife Kay married in 1958 and divorced in 1978, but shared co-parenting for Thomas, Michael, Christopher, Jeffrey, Darin, Robb, Corey, Jordan, Joel and Devon.