Nicholson, William M. Sr. "Willie" May 2, 1951 - July 22, 2020 Survived by wife, Frankie Nicholson; children, Bill Jr. (Chris), Jill, Carrie and Angelica; 13 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, one sister, and three brothers. Receiving of Family and Friends: Tuesday, July 28th, 1-3pm, at Kremer Funeral Home. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of William Nicholson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.