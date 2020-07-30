Nielsen, Linda J. August 8, 1948 - July 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home. Preceded in death by mother, Dorothy Sehi; son, Guy Nielsen; brother, "little" Jerry Sehi. Survived by son, Gary Nielsen (Tina); brothers, Richard Sehi (Linda), Gene Sehi; sisters, Janelle Jourdan, Diann Bornhoft (Bill); grandchildren, Zach, Nick, Sam; and five great-grandchildren. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Saturday, August 1, at 11am, Westlawn Hillcrest. Memorials suggested to: Compassionate Friends.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Nielsen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.