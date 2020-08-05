Nightser, Dale L. October 12, 1946 - August 2, 2020 Of Omaha, formerly of Council Bluffs. Preceded by parents, Dean and Betty (Shreves) Nightser, Sr., brother, Dean Nightser, Jr. Dale was a chef and owner of Dale and Nancy's Restaurant. Survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Sean (Leigh) Nightser, Judy Nightser, Lori (Al) Ruble, Shane Nightser, Jason Nightser, Matthew Nightser; 13 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Judy) Nightser, Mark (Mary Ann) Nightser; sister-in-law, Betty Nightser; nieces and nephews. VISITATION with the family, Thursday, 5-7pm at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. MEMORIAL SERVICE Friday, 1pm at the Funeral Home. The family will direct memorial contributions. CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA (712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com
