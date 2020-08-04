You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Looking for a loved one?

Noble, Lemuel A. "Bud"
0 entries

Noble, Lemuel A. "Bud"

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Noble, Lemuel A. "Bud" February 23, 1941 - July 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lemuel and Frances; eight brothers and sisters. Survived by wife, Antoinette "Toni"; daughter, Sara Noble (Jeremy Coffey); sister, Margaret Reynoldsen; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 5th, from 6-8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, August 6th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska. In memory of Lemuel, the family respectfully asks everyone to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News