Noble, Lemuel A. "Bud" February 23, 1941 - July 31, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Lemuel and Frances; eight brothers and sisters. Survived by wife, Antoinette "Toni"; daughter, Sara Noble (Jeremy Coffey); sister, Margaret Reynoldsen; numerous nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 5th, from 6-8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL: Thursday, August 6th, 11am, West Center Chapel. Interment: Calvary with full military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association of Nebraska. In memory of Lemuel, the family respectfully asks everyone to please wear a mask and maintain social distancing. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
